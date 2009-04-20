Stella’s Latest Eco Statement

We all know that Stella McCartney is the queen of eco chic. This summer though, she has gone above and beyond with her latest beach tote.

The bag (that I want so badly I don’t care that I won’t be able to pay my rent) is made of 100% organic materials, and can fit everything you could ever want to take to the beach. Your towel, your new Ray Bans, and your organic sunscreen.

If you have the same amount of resistance as I do, the bag can be found at Stella McCartney stores in New York and Los Angeles, for a mere $645.