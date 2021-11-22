STYLECASTER’S New Sex Toy Is Your One-Way Ticket to A Mind-Blowing Orgasm & It’s Already 65% Off (!!) for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you haven’t had the pleasure (literally) of meeting our BFF Stella just yet, allow me to introduce you. A few weeks ago, to kick off a steamy cuffing season in style, we launched Stella, our very own sex toy made in collaboration with Ella Paradis. Over here at STYLECASTER, we basically feel like #proudparents because we cannot stop talking about it like our firstborn child. And there are SO many reasons why. Sorry to all the S.O. out there, but word on the street is that Stella is giving boyfriends a serious run for their money. To sum it up, Stella’s your one-way ticket to an orgasm every time.

This game-changing sex toy is guaranteed to be your new bestie in the bedroom (or wherever else you want to get it on)— it’s the vibrator to end all vibrators. And for the first time ever, Stella’s on sale to help make your Black Friday a lot sexier. Right now, you can get this magical clitoral stimulator for 65 percent off, and naturally, it’s on sale for $69.99 leading up to Black Friday—because, duh. Consider this a little early holiday gift from us to you!

And that’s not all the orgasmic deals Stella has in store. On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Stella is dropping to just $49.99. So you know what that means, time to stock up on Stellas for all your friends. Honestly, what greater gift is there than an orgasm?! You get a Stella! And you get a Stella! Basically, you’ll feel like Oprah handing out vibrators, and that’s my dream come true.

So, why do you need Stella? Stella’s got a lot to offer. This nightstand necessity boasts a seriously satisfying flicking tongue action that just might make your eyes roll back into your head and 10 speeds so you can customize your experience to your needs. Naturally, Stella is waterproof so you can take your shower to the next level and it’s USB-rechargeable. What doesn’t Stella do?!

Trust us: Once you go Stella, you never go back. And since you’re saving up to $150, you’ve got literally nothing to lose. The first time you turn it on, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

And while you’re at it, make sure to peep Ella Paradis’ other Black Friday deals too—we’re talking up to 75% off.

Happy cuffing season!