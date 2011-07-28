Stella McCartney’s Fall Ads and New Site; Kate’s Memoir?

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Here’s Stella McCartney’s pretty new Fall ads, starring Natalia Vodianova. Plus, she’s launching a new e-commerce site. [Fashion Etc.]

The McQueen exhibit will extend its hours for the last weekend. I love how well this did! [WWD]

Tim Gunn is talking about people again…this time he wants Hillary Clinton to better represent American fashion. Really? [Jezebel]

Kate Moss may or may not be working on a memoir. [Styleite]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @peoplesrev #KCTIP Save all your e-mails when working with clients – you are going to need them to prove/defend yourself. – Timeline of Truth Sad, but true.

RT @ManRepeller Librarian fornicates with Sherlock Holmes in today’s look. http://instagr.am/p/Iunxe/ #obsessed

RT@nextmodelsnyc WE LOVE DAZED AND CONFUSED 🙂 X http://fb.me/WDumuIvq Us too!

RT @derekblasberg I can’t believe no one has named these two yet! What’s it going to be? Bliprio? DiLively? What about Bleo? I sort of hope it’s BlaCraprio. I just don’t know if they’re official enough yet…