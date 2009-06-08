Stella McCartney’s Eco Garden Picnic

It was an all green evening for the lovely ladies of Hollywood as they stepped out for an Eco Garden Picnic at Stella McCartney’s West Hollywood boutique this weekend. The event was also a screening of the French film Home, the story of a family in a rural town having to deal with a major highway construction coming through their town, a pretty big metaphor for environmental issues.

A staunch environmental activist, Cameron Diaz looked stunning as ever in a ladylike black and white floral Stella McCartney dress with bright red lips accenting her minimal makeup and simple ponytail. Liv Tyler, who accompanied Stella McCartney to the MET Ball last month, wore Stella’s Acid Burnout Tunic Dress, looking rocker chic. Other attendees, all dressed in Stella, included Rachel Zoe, Rosario Dawson, Emily Deschanel, Anjelica Huston, Rosanna Arquette and Katharine McPhee.

