Stella McCartney teams up with Net-a-Porter

Some combinations just make sense, this time one of my favorite designers is teaming up with one of my favorite online retailers and I couldn’t be happier. WWD reports today that Stella McCartney has designed a special collection for Net-a-Porter.com.

The collection is made up of 17 pieces of clothing with two shoes and handbags and a sundress for girls. Pieces include a trench, suit, denim, and an organic T-shirt will also a print designed by artist Peter Blake. Expect for it to hit the web some time in May.

This is another step in the right direction for Natalie Massenet who has been the best in the business for providing exclusive merchandise and is also diversifying with a sister discounted site TheOutnet.com, launching soon.

“We wanted to do something special for her customers and really celebrate what her designs are about,” Massenet said. “One of the things we really love about the Stella McCartney collections is that the pieces she designs are for a woman who is looking to build a wardrobe.”