Stella McCartney: Shop Her GapKids Collection

First the Olsen twins bring amazing style to the junior set with their new Olsenboye line, and now this? If only these designers were around when we were younger… Stella McCartney has brought smiles to the faces of stylish moms everywhere with her GapKids collection–an adorable line of grown-up-worthy duds. With her new line, McCartney has mastered the classic Gap aesthetic, but has injected the clothing company’s look with a bit of her trademark heartwarming humor and rock star sensibility.

The designer also seems to have been inspired by American pop icons with her “Bad”-esque Michael Jackson military jacket–a huge trend for fall, and a pink tutu fit for Carrie Bradshaw, as well as fellow Briton Bono with long, grey knit sweater with a prowling cheetah on the front, perhaps a cue from the Irish rock star’s clothing line Edun. Not all of the pieces are as outrageous, however. Classic rain jackets in bright colors, single button cotton navy blazers, cozy, hooded sweaters, and soft denim rounds out the collection–keeping the line perfectly, classically Gap.