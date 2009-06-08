Stella McCartney Resort 2010

Stella McCartney ditched the usual freestanding model shots for a more editorial shoot with Anouk Lepere looking fresh and fun. As McCartney explained to WWD, “We’re all fed up with walking into shops and seeing winter clothes in the middle of summer and vice versa. This collection is more consumer-friendly. We treated resort as a series of months rather than a season, and there are various fabric weights for different times of the year.”

This translated to a voluminous gingham dress fit for a stylish summer picnic and evening looks that would work year-round including a variation on the jumpsuit that she wore to the Met Ball.

See some of the celebs we can expect to be wearing these looks in the future at the Eco Garden Picnic she hosted at her West Hollywood boutique.

For full resort coverage, see our Hot Topic: Resort 2010