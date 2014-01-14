The Best of Stella McCartney’s Punk-Inspired Pre-Fall 2014 Collection

You might expect Stella McCartney to host her Pre-Fall 2014 presentation at some seriously stylish and chic London locale amongst a group of A-list rock stars—and she did just that, with one minor alteration: she hosted such a soirée stateside. Inside New York’s super-private Harold Pratt House, the U.K. designer showed her latest collection, which she also shared shots of via her Instagram. Like this one, where the designer can be seen embracing legendary punk rocker Patti Smith:

The collection, Stella also shared on Instagram, is inspired by her older sister, Heather, who was also a punk rocker in her own right. The first daughter of Paul McCartney, Heather was adopted into the family and spent her teenage years in the London punk scene. Stella took inspiration from Heather’s androgynous, minimalistic style for the collection, which also featured her trademark love for bold patterns and heavy fabrications. And yes, there are fabulous bags and shoes a-plenty!

Check out a couple of our favorite looks below! You can see the rest of the collection on Style.com.



Photos: Stella McCartney