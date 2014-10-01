Stella McCartney Posts Photo of Shockingly Skinny Model to Instagram

UPDATE: Stella McCartney has released an apology, describing the offending photo as “misleading”.

“We are a house that celebrates all shapes, all sizes, all races and all ages,” a rep for the brand told The Independent. “We should have been more mindful… It was a quick snap done backstage that was misleading. We listened to our followers and we took it down and replaced it. We can only apologize if we offended anyone.”

People are not happy with designer Stella McCartney right now, who posted a photo to Instagram of a skinny—some might say emaciated—model in a tank top from Summer 2015 with the caption: ‘Worn well!! X Stella.’

Predictably, hundreds of commenters took issue with the photo, writing things like “shame on you, Stella” and “Appalling image … the body image being used is all that is wrong with the fashion world.”

The photo has since been taken down and replaced with one of model Malaika Firth in the tank, whose proceeds will benefit the Linda McCartney Centre in England, and is named after Stella’s mom, who died of breast cancer in 1998.

Stella always seemed like a highly intelligent, thinking-woman’s designer, so it’s surprising she choose to post a photo of a model so clearly skinny—even if it’s just the angle. And, it should be mentioned, the photo came a just a day after Stella ruffled some feminist feathers with comments she made at her Paris Fashion Week show on Monday, suggesting strong women are unattractive.

The 43-year-old said her Spring 2015 collection”was celebrating the softness of a woman, and her fragility. Strength on its own in a woman is quite aggressive and not terribly attractive at times.”

What do you think? Should Stella have known better than to post such a skinny model to Instagram? Weigh in!