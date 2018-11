Object Of Desire

Stella McCartney Organic Cotton Dress, $875, at net-a-porter.com

Reason #1

The bubble skirt and exposed zipper give this knit dress a unique, creative edge

Reason #2

It was just a matter of time before Stella McCartney, queen of vegan accessories, made a dent in the green market.

Reason #3

Spring is the season to begin piling on the white!