Stella McCartney: New Lingerie Line Debuts

After launching her first lingerie collection for Spring 2008, a year later, Stella McCartney‘s line of lovelies continues to flourish. The vintage-inspired styles appeal to a wide audience and received strong feedback from select stores when previewed.

The official preview today, held at the Benton Showroom, featured charming separates in a neutral pallet of dusty pinks, oranges, and lavenders. The collection will include bras that will retail from $75-85; bodysuits for $135; panties for $40; and chemises for $150.

The collection will sell worldwide, featured in major stores in the U.K., China, Japan, France, Italy, Germany, Australia, and of course, the United States. U.S. stores include Bloomingdale’s, Bergdorf Goodman, and Barneys. Combining the retro theme with the mindset of the consumer, the line is designed with a woman’s confidence in mind, rather than sex appeal.

“To me, I feel women are in the right place now where they are a little bit more confident about their bodies in general, and don’t necessarily wear lingerie to only allure men. It’s more about making ourselves happy and about addressing our needs, while also expressing our sexuality,” said McCartney.

(WWD)