Object Of Desire

Stella McCartney Long Woven Metallic Clutch, $495, at intermixonline.com

Reason #1

Never underestimate the importance of the perfect clutch for formal occasions. Whether you have a few more late-summer weddings on the horizon or you’re gearing up for fall’s festivities, this bag is a necessity and a stunner.

Reason #2

It is the perfect size to fit your wallet, lipstick, phone, keys, and camera with ease. Why deal with the unpleasantness of cramming all your belongings into something that is too tiny?

Reason #3

While everything that Stella touches turns to gold (in this case, pun intended), she’s achieved the optimal balance between style and function with this purse. The metallic color is versatile, its wrist strap is über convenient, and the ornamental baubles are a great finishing touch.