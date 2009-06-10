Stella McCartney Kids

Sure, sometimes we get jealous of babies. They have it made- the super soft skin, constant adoration, personal chauffer (hello, strollers). Now Stella McCartney is going ahead and giving us another reason to get green with envy.

McCartney has signed on with GapKids and BabyGap to create one-off collections. The designer told WWD, “For years I’ve wanted to create a collection for kids. It’s something I’ve often been asked about. I believe that this one-off collaboration will be a great way for customers to be able to participate in the Stella McCartney brand. I believe that kids’ clothing should be more accessibly priced, which is particularly important at the moment, given the current climate.”

For the chance of a piece of Stella at Gap prices, we might just have to try to squeeze into a girl’s XXL. We’re kidding, but only sort of.