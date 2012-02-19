Stella McCartney Is “Magical” For Kate Moss And Rihanna

Oh New York Fashion Week. How tame you feel compared to the mad antics happening across the pond. From a tripped out Barbie presentation with Sibling to a magic show at Stella McCartney, we’re feeling slightly jealous we’re sitting out London Fashion Week (but oh-so-happy we’re spending the weekend recouping from the New York one in our pjs with reruns of Revenge at the ready).

While we were working on our afternoon nap, famous friends like Derek Blasberg and Alexa Chung and stars like Kanye, Rihanna and Kate Moss were on the scene, taking in some great shows — including the over-the-top presentation Stella McCartney put on to the delight of all the fashionistas in attendence.

The black-tie dinner/presentation involved a magic show (in which Alexa was hypnotized and levitated on swords) followed by a model flash mob involving some of the supers (i.e. Amber Valletta and Shalom Harlow).

Needless to say, we’re assuming London Fashion Week is off to a smashing start…now only if we can recover in time enjoy some of the highlights.