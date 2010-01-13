Stella McCartney Collection Making Alice in Wonderland Jewelry

Stella McCartney announces the launch of her new jewelry line inspired by Tim Burton’s take on Alice in Wonderland to be sold in her boutiques just in time for the movie’s release. The collection will consist of rabbits, Mad Hatter’s hats, hearts, and spades. We can’t wait to get our hands on these pieces (and we’ll obviously be first in line to catch the flick when it hits theaters). The collection should put the perfect whimsical spin on any of the outfits we’ll be whipping out for spring.

In daydreaming about her upcoming collection, our thoughts have drifted to Spring 2010’s runway, where it seems that some of the looks to come down the catwalk have similar aesthetics to a few of Tim Burton’s characters. Take a look:

The Mad Hatter & Rodarte



The whimsical look from Rodarte‘s fairy-tale-like Spring 2010 runway fits perfectly with the disheveled look of the Mad Hatter.

The White Queen & Givenchy



Head to toe in snow white. The resemblance is uncanny as far as we are concerned.

Alice & Chanel



Chanel’s babydoll-themed runway seemed quite fitting for a fall down the rabbit hole.

The Red Queen of Hearts & Marc Jacobs



We have a sneaking suspicion that the costume designer may have taken some inspiration directly from the Marc Jacobs Spring 2010 runway show. Or was it the other way around?