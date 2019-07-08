Stella McCartney Just Launched a Beatles-Inspired Collection & (Help!) We Want It All

Scroll To See More Images

It’s official: Stella McCartney’s Beatles collection is now live and shoppable, and we’re fairly certain that it ~won’t let you down~. The “All Together Now” collection and its neo-psychedelic ad campaign were inspired by the 1968 film “Yellow Submarine,” which was digitally remastered in 2018 to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The nostalgic range of spirited graphic tees, novelty sneakers, and embroidered denim plays homage to ’60s rock and roll culture with overarching themes of togetherness, unity, and of course, music.

“I recently went to a screening with family and friends for the digital relaunch of ‘Yellow Submarine’. I hadn’t seen it since I was young, and honestly it blew my mind. It affected me in a way I just wasn’t expecting. Especially this idea of connecting people and bringing people together—politically this message has never been more relevant. So, I came out and I was like ‘I have to do something,” McCartney said of the collection. Indeed, the range is chock full of bold colorways, catchy slogans inspired by iconic Beatles songs and lyrics, and retro design motifs that feel quintessentially retro and at the same time, distinctly contemporary.

It’s basically a dream come true for fans of the legendary band, and it’s surprisingly pretty wearable regardless of your preferred sartorial taste. Sure, there are plenty of band tees to choose from, and bold knitwear staples emblazoned with love-related slogans and imagery, but there are also a slew of elevated, office-friendly pieces to choose from too (my personal favorite is the long-lined check coat).The ‘All Together Now’ is part of Stella McCartney’s Autumn 2019 collections and will be available in Stella McCartney stores and online, and on Farfetch.com from July 8. Here are some of our favorite standout pieces that you can already shop now.

All I need is love and also, this sweater in my closet.

The sneakers of my dreams.

A workwear staple spiced up with a playful patch. Proof that office attire can still be fun.

Spread the message.

One of my favorites pieces in the collection.

This silky blouse is pure sartorial psychedelia.

The perfect pair of kick flare jeans, but a little bit cooler.

