Stella McCartney, Baby Spice, An Ab Fab Star In A Pear Tree

Coming from someone who shamelessly dressed up as Baby Spice for Halloween not too long ago, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t follow what the ex-power pop girls are up to (I also am proud owner of Spice World — go on, make your jeers).

So, when I heard that Emma Bunton teamed up with Jennifer Saunders and few other of their closest friends (ranging from Alexa Chung to Paul McCartney — no big deal) at the Stella McCartney flagship store to ring in the Christmas season, I knew this party was one for the books. Jennifer Saunders, who will be starring a few episodes of Absolutely Fabulous next month, celebrated not only the holiday but also the designer, whose clothes with which she recently became obsessed. Who can blame a girl? Stella is on the top of our list always.