StyleCaster
Share

Stella McCartney, Baby Spice, An Ab Fab Star In A Pear Tree

What's hot
StyleCaster

Stella McCartney, Baby Spice, An Ab Fab Star In A Pear Tree

Liz Doupnik
by

Coming from someone who shamelessly dressed up as Baby Spice for Halloween not too long ago, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t follow what the ex-power pop girls are up to (I also am proud owner of Spice World — go on, make your jeers).

So, when I heard that Emma Bunton teamed up with Jennifer Saunders and few other of their closest friends (ranging from Alexa Chung to Paul McCartneyno big deal) at the Stella McCartney flagship store to ring in the Christmas season, I knew this party was one for the books. Jennifer Saunders, who will be starring a few episodes of Absolutely Fabulous next month, celebrated not only the holiday but also the designer, whose clothes with which she recently became obsessed. Who can blame a girl? Stella is on the top of our list always.

Promoted Stories

share