Stefano Pilati Wants to Make YSL for Everyone!

After rampant rumors and the subsequent squashing of rumors, Stefano Pilati is most certainly, unequivocally here to stay at YSL I mean, I don’t know why anyone would want to deride him in any way, he seems so lovely.

Case in point: the designer is distributing the 8th YSL Manifesto which he conceived on March 5 via the streets of Paris, New York, London, Milan, Tokyo, Hong Kong and, for the first time, LA, as well as online. (Ed: I’d love to have Stefano hand me one on the street, amNew York style).

Pilati explains the unique mission, “I offer another perspective of a luxury brand to a broad demographic that doesnt necessarily relate to fashion in the way that a more privileged layer of people do. I want to create a wider influence for the message that is being sent from the catwalk, by taking imagery of the collection and giving it to people on environmentally friendly paper in the street without targeting a specific demographic,” aka YSL for everyone!

The Spring version was shot once again by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vindooh Matadin and features of the moment model and face of YSL, Arizona Muse.

2,000 will be distributed in each city along with a special edition tote bag featuring Muse’s pretty face. We’ll try and set up a Gawker style map once we figure out where the distribution points will be.

