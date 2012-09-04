Stefano Pilati Moves From YSL To Ermenegildo Zegna





In the great designer shuffle of 2012 — when Raf Simons moved to Dior, Jil Sander went back to her own label, Hedi Slimane moved over to YSL, etc — one of the great mysteries still remaining was where It-designer Stefano Pilati would land. Pilati left YSL back in February and remains one of the more sought-after talents in the industry, so it was only a matter of time before he announced he was working on something new.

Today, WWD reports that Pilati will now take the helm as head of design at Italian label Ermenegildo Zegna. In an attempt to revamp their menswear and womenswear lines, the Italian fashion house has appointed Pilati to take over as of January, 2013, and apparently he’ll be showing his first menswear collection next June. Pilati will hold the title of creative director at Agnona, the Zegna Group’s womenswear line, along with assuming responsibility of Ermenegildo Zegna’s runway shows and their couture collection.

The Zenga group aspires to globalize the Agnona brand under the creative direction of Pilati. If Pilati’s success at YSL is any testament to his upcoming work at the Zegna group, we can be sure to expect a major rejuvenation of the Italian brand.