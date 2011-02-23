Stefano Pilati 101: Our Easy Guide To The YSL Ousting Rumors

Rumors about Stefano Pilati‘s departureor releasefrom YSL have been circling for quite some time, but aside from hearsay, we haven’t had much evidence to go on. I suppose a single tweet from a Kenzo PR exec shouldn’t really count as “evidence,” but on Monday the speculations went flying. The whole story is a little befuddlingeven for usso we are here to help! Check out our handy timeline to easily navigate the saga that is Stefano Pilati at YSL.

THEN, October, 2010: Last fashion week, rumors were rampant that Spring 2011 would be Stefano Pilati’s last collection as creative director of Yves Saint Laurent. This was due to a combination of factors, including a severe slump in sales, critically slammed collections and Pilati’s reputation of being a bit of a diva.

In regards to his replacement back then, Haider Ackermann’s name was thrown around (the CEO of YSL reportedly attended his Spring 2011 show to scope him out) and Olivier Theyskens was supposedly the front-runner. Alas, we all know that he was scooped up by Theory and this is no longer a possibility.

In another interesting twist, these rumors were dispelled once word got out that Pilati signed a three-year contract to stay on with the company, despite the fact that Pierre BergYves Saint Laurent’s partner and co-founderreportedly wanted all production to be stopped at the fashion house. Hintmag claims that other designers who were interviewed for the position were hesitant to take it, due to the fact that Berg is a serious control freak.

Is your head spinning yet? Either way, keep readingit’s about to get really juicy.

Photo: Olivier Zahm

NOW, February 2011: According to Racked, @KenzoPR tweeted on Mondayin a Tweet that has since been removed”Just heard BIG news about this being a certain designer at an established French house’s last season and [is] being replaced by someone major!” Followed by, “CEO has just left and not the designer replaced by someone who has moved away from design the last couple of years but stayed in fashion.”

Cryptic, right? But the fashion flock is a sharp bunch. After a bit of deduction, it dawned upon the masses that YSL’s CEO, Valerie Hermann, just left the house to take a position at Reed Krakoff.

Photo: Hedi Slimane

So, Fashionista is reporting that the names that are on the tips of industry tongues in regards to Pilati’s replacement are Hedi Slimaneformerly of Dior Homme and a stint at YSL in the late ’90sand Raf Simons, the current creative director at Jil Sander.

If we go back to Kenzo’s tweet, it seems to be hinting at Slimanean old friend of Pierre Bergand although he hasn’t designed for many years, he’s made quite the name for himself in the photography and art worlds.

FUTURE, 2011: To add one more facet to the story, Hintmag reports that if Carine Roitfeld doesn’t return to the realm of magazines, she’ll most likely work as a consultant at YSL with Slimane.

There you have it! We’ll be sure to update with any developments in the story, but one thing is for sure: Hedi and Carine sound like the ultimate French dream team, right?

UPDATE! Thursday, February 24: The folks at YSL must have caught wind of all the hubbub, and they decided to tweet the truth, straight from the horse’s mouth. Looks like Pilati isn’t going anywhere… for now.