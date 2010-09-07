Steal Of The Week: Zara Crafts The Perfect Fall Boot For Under $100

On a little pre Fashion Week shopping excursion over the holiday weekend, I found myself (as usual) perusing the racks of my personal mecca for all things Chlo and Celine-inspired but at one-thousandth of the price Zara. While everything on the racks was made of some delicious combination of chunky knit, leather, corduroy and faux fur right in tune for fall, I happen to believe that the shoe selection that the high street retailer offers is quite the well kept secret.

Naturally, I stumbled upon the perfect wedge bootie for under $100, available in both black and brown suede hues. However, after having the salesperson check in their stock room for my size, she only returned with bad news to relay. It was a fashion low point, to put it lightly. Alas, I won’t be giving up on these lace-up pieces of perfection, but I suggest if they look the part for your fall wardrobe, you best snatch them up soon.

Zara wedge ankle boots with laces, $99.90, available at Zara stores.