Steal Of The Week: Three Stacked Rings For Less Than The Price Of One

Before you scoff at the over $100 price tag, consider this — individual rings from travel-inspired jewelry line, Flutter by Jill Golden, can go for as high as $176, and a pair of earrings by the NYC-based designer can easily set you back well over $200. So, to snag a set of three that you can mix and match, wear individually or all together? Seems like quite the steal if you ask me.

In this three-for-practically-the-price-of-one set of oxidized brass rings, you’ll get two studded and one bejeweled to give you the option of getting creative with your finger candy. This is one stacked set literally. Flutter by Jill Golden stacked ring set, $132, at gargyle.com