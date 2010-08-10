Steal Of The Week: A Silk Black Dress For Under $100

How can one such original drapey silk frock enlist so many fashion editor clichs? LBD! Transition dressing! Look for less! Not to make your heads spin, fashion girls, but sometimes basic black really is where it’s at.

Finding a silk dress for under $100 is as rare as quitting your job with as much panache as a certain Jet Blue employee making Internet waves. Perfectly slouchy, effortlessly cool, and belted to maintain your shape think of this dress as your new go-to and the ideal canvas for layering or showing off your most obsession worthy shoes. Black silk dress, $98, by Melrose at Nasty Gal

