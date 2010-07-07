Steal Of The Week: The Perfect Floral Frock For $78

We’ve often heard people say that there’s nothing better than a dress with pockets especially during the summer when you want to run out of the house lugging around as little as possible. But what is better than a dress with pockets is one that’s as adorable and happy-go-lucky as this floral print frock with zipper trim.

Plus, with so many colors in one fabric, you can pair this piece with virtually anything in your closet. It’s a piece that will truly last you past this summer season, and we say that’s well worth the $78 price tag. Paper Tiger zipper trim floral dress, $78, at pixiemarket.com





Related:

Steal Of The Week: The Little White Dress For Only $44

Steal Of The Week: Vintage-Inspired Floral Topshop Frame Purse