Steal Of The Week: A New Twist On Oxfords For $48!

Lace-up oxfords may historically be on the plainer side of footwear (unless you’re a tongue-in-cheek hipster), but there’s nothing lackluster about the styles that designers have been pumping out to retailers recently. I’ve been dreaming up own perfect pair for about a year now, but nothing has persuaded me with enough passion to actually hand over my credit card. The cutesy florals on this Deena & Ozzy pair, however, seem to fit the bill literally. Maybe it’s just because I couldn’t help but smile at the bright summer print (and not to mention, the affordable price tag). Deena & Ozzy ludlow floral oxfords, $48, at urbanoutfitters.com

Plus if you’re not into florals, the style comes in several different prints all at the same price!



