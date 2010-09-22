Steal Of The Week: N.Y.L.A.’s ‘Sable’ Bootie Appeases Our Every Desire

N.Y.L.A.’s new ‘Sable’ bootie basically doesn’t take no for an answer I mean, when you combine suede, fringe, laces, a peep-toe and platform into one single shoe, you might as well be dangling chocolate in front of our faces. A girl can’t say no to that! And even better one whisper of the under $100 price tag and it’s a done deal. Signed, sealed and delivered. We’re picturing this little bootie of perfection paired nicely with a feminine floral dress for some of the hotter outlier days ahead, or pulled over some black opaque tights layered underneath a few minimal leather pieces on those cooler days to come.

N.Y.L.A ‘Sable’ Peep-Toe Bootie, $99.95, at Nordstrom