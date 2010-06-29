Steal Of The Week: The Little White Dress For Only $44

If there’s one must-have piece for summer, it’s unmistakably the white dress. Whether it’s in the form of a basic cotton t-shirt number or a delicate eyelet frock, we’re always on the search for that lightweight piece that will keep us cool and, perhaps more importantly, bring out our summer tans. There’s just one catch for those of you who follow the no-whites-past-Labor-Day rule, dishing out more than a hundred bucks on such a seasonal piece can seem frivolous, especially since we know we’ll be on to the next best thing by next June. But finding a cheap dress that doesn’t look it isn’t such an easy feat either.

To solve all of our sartorial conundrums, this gorgeous lacy number popped up on our computer screens just in time and we couldn’t believe our eyes at the price tag. Plus, with those amazing ruched sleeves, this one is not your typical blank canvas; it’s got personality. We recommend getting it while you can before we beat you to the punch! Asos lace shoulder pad dress, $43.96, at asos.com.

More bargain shopping:

Steal Of The Day Vintage-Inspired Floral Topshop Frame Purse

Steal Of The Day – Retro Spitfire Sunnies for Only $46

