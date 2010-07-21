Steal Of The Week: Eryn Brinie’s Skull Scarf Takes You From Summer To Fall For $60

You’d have to be living in a no style zone to not have noticed the skull and bones accessories front and center at practically every online retailer over the past couple of seasons. From to-die-for Alexander McQueen skull clutches (which would cost us the better half of our paychecks) to basic skull print tees on the cheap, the trend made its way from top to bottom on the luxury fashion charts.

But just when you thought skulls were so last year, think again, because our online shopping-obsessed selves have been noticing a resurfacing (or perhaps just a continuation?) of the bad girl motif. We’re especially partial to Eryn Brinie’s ‘alli’ scarf, as it brings a fresh take to the graphic with its Navajo-inspired geometric print and fringe accents. We know what you’re thinking scarves? In 90-degree heat? Just hear us out, because this accessory (made from 100 percent viscose) is lightweight enough for layering on a breezy summer night or to stash in your bag for catching the summer blockbuster in a super chilled movie theater. Plus, black will wear well into fall. Reasons enough? Happy bargain shopping!



Eryn Brinie alli scarf, $60, at erynbrinie.com



