Steal Of The Week: A Classic Army Jacket For Under $50!

There are a few runway trends like leg warmers, statement earrings and velvet (hold that cringe) that we’re excited to give a go for Fall, but trends overall tend to be fleeting when it comes to holding court in our closets. One in-demand look for the upcoming season that doesn’t fall on this short-term list, however, is the classic military jacket. And we’re just as excited to wear it as we are ready to whip out our Alex Wang-inspired leg warmers.

The onset of fall and winter is usually when our bank accounts hurt most, what with all the hefty outerwear to lust over. Luckily, we found this army jacket at Urban Outfitters for only $48. The jacket’s functionality alone had us sold. When you’ve got four over-sized pockets at your disposal, who really needs to spend money on a purse, right? Ok…who are we kidding. Urban Renewal vintage cinch waist army jacket, $48, at urbanoutfitters.com