Steal Of The Week: BB Dakota’s Little Black Dress For $78

You can never have enough LBDs in your closet it’s really just that simple. This one has the ability to flip-flop from classic simplicity to sexy and seductive with just the turn of your body.

Heading out to dinner to impress the boyfriend’s ‘rents? Throw a blazer on top (and might we recommend some tights to go with it?) to conceal some skin, or let those sexy shoulder blades do the talking if you’re getting dressed for a girls’ night out. We especially love it when our closet staples give us a little room for creativity and, we’re never ones to say no to a little sheer action… or a $78 price tag. BB Dakota black edgemont dress, $78, at OAK NYC.