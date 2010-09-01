Steal Of The Week: Alexander Wang For $108

When fashion pandemonium breaks out, it can usually be attributed to one of several things Fashion Week, a Kate Moss Topshop collab debut or as was demonstrated in early August: an Alexander Wang sample sale. If you live in New York and have eyes and ears, then you were undoubtedly made privy to this sale. If you have absolutely no sense like us, you probably waited in line for two hours on Mercer street wishing and hoping your high school basketball skills would somehow resurface just in time for you to box out that super skinny chick standing by the sample sale shoe rack.

If you faked a doctor’s appointment at work to get in on the sale but still missed out on the goods, we’re here to tell you to breathe easy, sister. This tank dress from T by Alex Wang is just as covetable as any of the Alexander Wang Collection merch and it’s barely over $100. However, we just might beat you to the online checkout if you don’t act fast. Hey, we just wanted to give you a fair warning.

T by Alexander Wang heather classic long tank dress, $108, at OAK NYC

