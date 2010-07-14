Steal Of The Week: A $38 Statement Necklace To Jazz Up Your Summer Basics

As much as we long for the hot days of summer during the dreary winter months, now that July and August have rolled around, we admit we’re getting a little bored with the simplicity of dressing. Yes, you read right, we miss fall layers! But while the heat ensues, minimalism will have to do, if only to avoid full on heat exhaustion.

Unfortunately it’s a bit too early to bring back our leather jackets, so in order to spice up that super simple white dress or a basic tank with jean shorts, we found this gold pendant necklace that will instantly make you feel more styled with only have you out $38. It looks much more luxe than its affordable pricetag, so you can get away with wearing it to a fancy cocktail party too. Snag it while you can! a.ok gold three pendant necklace, $38, at oaknyc.com

