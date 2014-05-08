Steal This Decor Trick From Bette Midler: The Extra Wide Headboard

We can’t get enough of the gorgeous interior photos of Bette Midler’s apartment featured in a recent issue of Architectural Digest—between the insane terraces to the country chic kitchen to the ladylike living room.

The one item in the Divine Miss M’s apartment thought that we found particularly striking was her bed, and in her particular her headboard. The oversized headboard is wide enough that two nightstands fit inside its width, and it all appears perfectly proportioned to the bed and the room.

The headboard in Midler’s bedroom is clearly custom, but worth the splurge considering it is the focal point of the room, and also allows the room’s various elements to work seamlessly together.

This is one decor trick that we will definitely be stealing!

