Steal His Style

I recently dated a man who wore sports socks with a suit, diaper butt slacks and Merrell’s on date nights-in case we were to encounter all terrain conditions on the city streets of New York.

Just when I wanted to write him off as hopeless he asked me to help style him. The perfect solution ladies. Most guys are receptive to a wardrobe suggestion here and there when offered in a positive manner. Example:

DO: I think you would look so good in _______! (Add smootch for effect).

NOT: I hate when you wear _________.

Luckily, it is men’s market here in New York and inspiration abounds. Check out my picks for best boyfriend wear. These duds will have you stealing his shirt to wear rather than hide.