Steal His Style

I recently dated a man who wore sports socks with a suit, diaper butt slacks and Merrell’s on date nights-in case we were to encounter all terrain conditions on the city streets of New York.
Just when I wanted to write him off as hopeless he asked me to help style him. The perfect solution ladies. Most guys are receptive to a wardrobe suggestion here and there when offered in a positive manner. Example:
DO: I think you would look so good in _______! (Add smootch for effect).
NOT: I hate when you wear _________.
Luckily, it is men’s market here in New York and inspiration abounds. Check out my picks for best boyfriend wear. These duds will have you stealing his shirt to wear rather than hide.
CLOSED: Take a cue from the Italians, at least when it comes to dressing...what a sexy sensibility.
I am in LOVE with the CLOSED man. How 'bout you, ladies?
If anyone can make the "Gordon's Fisherman" cool it's Joe from Repo Brand. While this piece can look played out on the scraggly bearded set, it is a Spring/Summer must.
Repo Brand: Tired of his frayed cargos? Clean it up with these nautical prints in a slimmer more flattering fit.
Leftfield: Clean clothes for a real man's man. A hot color popping man's man.
Leftfield: Lookin' hot stayin' cool. Try the schoolboy shirt in a short sleeve for the dog days of summer. If he won't go full dandy with the pink try the blue or white.
Combo: All boys need french riviera stripes. This style by Combo is my favorite.
Combo: Polka dots-not just a trend for the ladies. This style by Combo is subtle enough for the most skeptical fella. And I LOVE the rolled cuff!
Scartilab presents the new chambray. If I see another chambray shirt I might puke but these new textures by Scartilab make me NOT want to rip the shirt off your chambray wearing back. Or maybe I will...
Industry of All Nations: Your man can promote global awareness and look great! While I love everything on this new line the woven belt is my absolute fave.
Industry of All Nations: This black and white woven belt is reversable. All he needs are some jeans and a white tee. YUM.
Hudson: Sick of wishing your man would get a pedicure? Try getting him out of his flip flops and into some big boy shoes. British line Hudson is one of the best in the game.
Temple: Totally embarrassed by your man's hideous bag when you travel? Suggest a cool backpack by Temple. They come in all shapes and sizes and could never be labeled murse.