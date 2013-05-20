Steal Her Style: Beyoncé’s Striped Tabitha Simmons Espadrilles

Beyoncé and hubby Jay-Z found themselves in a little bit of a hot seat over their recent vacation to Cuba—even prompting President Obama to get in on the conversation, assuring the media that he did not grant them special privilege to visit the otherwise forbidden country—but in typical form, Queen Bey lets it all roll off her back.

The singer took to her Tumblr this weekend to post some shots from the couple’s time there, including a couple close-ups of some adorable navy and gold-striped sneakers that caught our eye. It turns out they’re Tabitha Simmons-designed espadrilles, and we found where you can shop them!

The “tie-inspired” shoes are available at Nordstrom, but will cost you a pretty penny at $395. Or, for a more wallet-friendly option, you can head to J.Crew starting tomorrow to shop the pre-sale of other adorable shoes also designed by Simmons. Another option: head to J.Crew now to shop a very similar style at a much nicer price of $158.

What do you think of Beyoncé’s striped flats? Let us know in the comments below!

