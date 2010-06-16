Steal Of The Day: Retro Spitfire Sunglasses For Only $46!

Ever since my favorite tortoiseshell Ray-Ban Wayfarers mysteriously went M.I.A., I’ve been making do with a pair of $2 knock-offs I bought at a street vendor long ago ( it was to complete my Halloween costume as Tom Cruise in Risky Business). And while they’ve kept my eyes plenty protected, I’ve been recently feeling ready to cash in for the real deal that was, until I saw these super affordable shades by Spitfire.

Classic in shape and color, they’re perfect for a pair that you’re hoping to sport all summer long, but the real selling point besides the low price tag? The slightly Lady Gaga vibe from her latest “Alejandro” music video, clearly our current obsession du jour. If you don’t believe us, just check out the below still from the video. Ready to channel your inner Gaga for day? Just flip open the lenses for a look that’s a bit more “off color.” Spitfire brown/gold clip on sunglasses, $46, at oaknyc.com.



Lady Gaga hides her eyes in her music video for “Alejandro.” Check out the full video here.



