A Steady Rain Becomes Top-Grossing Broadway Play

Perhaps it is the plot wrought with tension and drama, the A-list performances of pop and film icons Wolverine and James Bond (Hugh Jackman and Daniel Craig, respectively), or the recent fussy outburst of said headliner (Jackman). For whatever reason, A Steady Rain has become the top-grossing non-musical Broadway play in the Great White Way’s history, beating 700 Sundays prior record, which was set in 2005.

This is Daniel Craig’s Broadway debut (not a bad entrance, we might say), and Jackman won a Tony, Broadway’s Academy Award equivalent, in 2004 for his work in The Boy From Oz.

Hollywood heavyweights in Broadway casts certainly do generate interest and ticket sales: when Katie Holmes starred in All My Sons last fall, the production raked in over half a million in ticket sales, and the star-power of Billy Crystal in 700 Sundays led to its previous record of top-grossing play.