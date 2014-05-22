12 Things To Do On a Staycation

Sometimes the best vacations don’t involve hitting up exotic locales that require 13-hour flights just to reach, sometimes it is a matter of settling on somewhere to visit where you can unplug, unwind, and indulge. While I live in downtown New York City, I recently took a staycation at the Conrad New York hotel in Tribeca (less than 20 blocks from my apartment). It was smack dab in the middle of the Tribeca Film Festival, and in between seeing some great movies (I highly recommend Gia Coppola’s Palo Alto), I made a vow to myself to basically do nothing for two-nights.

Hey, doing nothing in a lovely hotel suite with views of the Hudson River just seems so much more glam that doing nothing in my closet sized apartment with views of a brick wall.

Which got me thinking, there really is an art to the staycation experience. Here, my step-by-step guide to making the most of it so you actually return to your everyday life rested and renewed. I know I did.

1. Turn off your smartphone, your iPad, everything.

It isn’t really a staycation if you are going to stay totally connected to the world. Sure, you might be in your hometown, but stay off Twitter for a few days, don’t check your work e-mail, and behave as you otherwise would on a trip out of town.

2. Spread out and take a nap.

There is nothing, and I mean nothing quite like perfectly pressed white sheets, and oversized pillows, to make me want to spread out on a hotel bed immediately upon stepping into my room, and take a nap. Don’t fight it, your on staycation. And remember, even if you mess up the bed, there is someone at your beck and call ready to remake it.

3. Treat yourself to dinner at a spot that you’ve never been too.

The lovely concierge at the Conrad recommended Austrian restaurant Blaue Gans in the neighborhood during my recent staycation, a place that after all of my years in New York City I had never been to. A dozen oysters and veal wiener schnitzel? Yes, please. Don’t be afraid to experience you city like a tourist (albeit an educated one).

4. Trade your fancy duds for the hotel bathrobe.

Fully stuffed (weiner schnitzel will do that to you) I wasn’t even about to try to dress appropriately. The second I got back to my room, into that plush hotel bathrobe I went. Seriously, why isn’t it socially acceptable to walk around in public in them?



5. Order dessert to your room. Only an embarrassing amount will do.

I’ll admit it here—I went back to my room on that night and ordered not one, but two orders of salted peanut gelato from the room service menu. I mean, it included caramelized bananas, marshmallows, and Nutella—it really doesn’t get more epic than that. Thankfully the Conrad has an incredible concierge app (pictured above) that you can download to your smartphone to do everything from order room service to check-out, so I didn’t actually have to put in that order with a human.

6. Watch a movie you would be too ashamed to tell anyone you were watching.

Yes I did watch the “Sex and the City” movie for the second time. Yes, it is terrible, and mind-numbing, and all of those things. And yes, doing it while eating gelato and in a bathrobe did make it seem like the best activity I had done in months.

7. Binge read a guilty-pleasure book.

Not exactly a guilty pleasure, but I can’t put down The Goldfinch right now. Hours of uninterrupted reading while laying in a plush bed? Don’t mind if I do.

8. Whip out that scary face mask you’ve been dying to try.

The Givenchy Black For Light Mask is a scary shiny black color, but it makes my skin glow goddamit. On a staycation? It is the perfect chance to pamper behind closed doors.

9. Eat all of the chocolate that they give you at turndown.

No explanation needed. I apparently can always make room in my stomach for chocolate. And I mean always.

10. Sleep in for as long as your body will allow you to.

Your internal alarm clock might get you up at 8 a.m. like mine does, but power through it. Sleep at a diagonal in the big hotel bed. Refrain from constantly checking what time it is. Embrace the bliss that comes from being half awake and half asleep, who knows when you will feel like that again.

11. Order breakfast in bed. And then eat it in bed.

In my humble opinion, the best part of being in a hotel is the breakfast. My staycation order consisted of ricotta hotcakes, Canadian back bacon, Bruschetta scrambled eggs, and a pastry basket (because why not?). Yes, I am not ashamed to admit that I ate it all in bed.

12. Go back to bed.

Because really, what else is there to do? When you do get up? Just repeat it all over again. You think it would get boring, but let me just tell you, it doesn’t.

