How to Stay Up-to-the-Instant with StyleCaster During NYFW: Follow Us!

It’s that time again, and all of us here at StyleCaster News are going to be all over the city when it comes to covering New York Fashion Week — from snapping shots of models backstage at Lincoln Center to documenting the front row at Milk Studios.

Even if you don’t have a ticket to the shows, you can still get a front row seat to the gorgeous chaos that is Fashion Week by following StyleCaster on Twitter and Instagram! We’re so passionate about our followers that we even snagged special nameplate necklaces from the fabulous Jennifer Zeuner (customize your own necklace here!) to give props to our Twitter and Instagram accounts. Now you’ll know us when you see us out and about!

Happy Fashion Week, everyone!

Follow us on Twitter: @StyleCaster

Follow us on Instagram: StyleCaster

