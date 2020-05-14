The Staud x New Balance Collaboration Is The Epitome Of Luxe Athleisure

When getting outside and going anywhere feels like a luxury, we might as well dress for the occasion. And though athletic wear isn’t always considered luxurious or trendy, thanks to the melding of two brands, athletic clothing has a new—very chic!—look. The Staud x New Balance collaboration is truly the ideal combination of effortlessly cool athleisure and luxe athletic wear. So whether you prefer to get your exercise by doing some in-home yoga, going for a long run or simply having a dance break every now and again, this collection is for you. And trust us. You’re going to want all of it.

Fans of luxury brand Staud will recognize fresh takes on some of their past offerings—like a reinterpretation of their Ronnie bag, for instance—while New Balance-lovers will notice some classic detailing (*hint, sneakers, hint*) from the brand as well. Combined, the two brands create the ultimate collection of athletic wear. Full of bright colors perfect for summer, this collaboration is seriously one for the books.

From a surprising—but ridiculously cool—version of the classic athletic crop top to leggings that promise to do more than just accentuate your booty, there’s no shortage of incredible choices in this Staud x New Balance collection. Starting at just $60, there’s a little something for everyone.

The entire collection is now available to purchase on the Staud website, so get to it. A few items are still on pre-order, but most are ready to be shipped to your home and make their way into your pile of go-to athletic looks. To help get you started—and, let’s be honest, excited—about the collection, we rounded up a few of our Staud x New Balance favorites. We won’t blame you if you want everything, though.

1. Pocket Sports Top

This adjustable sporty crop top has built-in support—so even though it might not seem like you could go for a run in it, you totally can. Plus, the front zip pocket was made to hold your phone while you exercise.

2. NB x Staud 997 Sneaker

Hi, yes, I’d like 10 pairs of these New Balance x Staud sneakers ASAP. The classic New Balance style, a hint of Staud in the details and bright colors for summer make this sneaker a must-have.

3. Running Short

It’s hard to resist anything when it boasts the colors pink, orange and yellow—especially in the summer. The fact that these cute running shorts also feature a handy zippered pocked is truly the cherry on top.

4. Sweatshirt Dress

In true athleisure form, this sweatshirt dress is perfect for all occasions. Throw it over your athletic gear if you suddenly feel a chill, or cozy up in the sweatshirt dress for lazy days on the couch.

5. Performance Legging

Not only are these performance leggings the color block athletic look of our dreams, but they also feature a hidden pocket at the back, so you can store your ID, credit cards and the like. Win/win situation.

6. Duffle Bag

This classic black duffle bag is perfect for anything from holding gym clothes to weekend road trips. It even has a removable webbing shoulder for when you really need to lug your workout gear around.

7. Performance Crop Top

While you can definitely pair this performance crop top with the matching performance leggings, it also looks just as good with your sweatpants for an effortlessly cool athleisure ensemble.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.