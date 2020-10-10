STAUD Is Having A Massive 24-Hour Sale For International Handbag Day

Scroll To See More Images

Attention, all purse-lovers! We need to discuss STAUD’s handbag sale in honor of International Handbag Day, AKA today, October 10. Personally, I didn’t even know this holiday existed, but I can assure you it’s now my new favorite. Sorry, Christmas! Move over, Easter! International Handbag Day is the only holiday I celebrate, and luckily, STAUD is totally on board.

Known for influencer and celeb-beloved purses like the Moon Bag, the PVC Shirley and the Rey, STAUD is your one-stop shop for unique silhouettes that are still timelessly chic. And the best part? Today only, you can shop every single bag on the brand’s website for 20% off. Yep, 20% off! That brings their $300+ bags down to the $200s and their $200+ bags down to the $100s. That croc-embossed Jackie Bag you’ve been eyeing for the last few months? She’s on sale, babe, and you deserve her. All you’ve got to do is use the code HANDBAGDAY at checkout.

There are only two small exceptions to this massive sale. Customizable bags won’t be discounted—although if you’re looking for a great holiday gift, a STAUD bag with a portrait of your pup is an incredible pick. Bags that are already on sale also won’t receive an additional discount, but their standard sale section is still pretty strong, so it’s definitely still worth a scroll through to see what’s on clearance.

With that, read on for a look at 11 of the incredible bags included in STAUD’s big sale, and don’t hesitate to treat yourself. It’s been a rough year, but it’s nothing a good impulse buy can’t (temporarily, at least) fix.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Mini Shirley Leather Bag in Ivy Croc Embossed

The Mini Shirley Leather Bag in Ivy Croc Embossed is a classic STAUD silhouette, and the removable pouch to store your stuff inside helps keep the gorgeous embossed calf leather looking like new.

2. Moon Bag in Saddle Croc Embossed

Ah, the Moon Bag. STAUD’s most popular silhouette of the moment is picturesque in Saddle Croc Embossed Leather, and this neutral hue is a must for your autumn wardrobe color palette.

3. Sasha Bag in Tan Patchwork

Patchwork is a huge trend for fall and winter 2020, and the Sasha Bag in Tan Patchwork is the perfect way to ease into the trend without committing to a head-to-toe patchwork look.

4. Ruby Bag in Black White

STAUD loves incorporating the yin and yang symbol into their designs, and the Ruby Bag in Black White is a perfect example. I love the scalloped beaded fringe with the black tips!

5. Striped Rey Bag in Black

The Striped Rey Bag in Black is such a unique handbag, from the structured silhouette to the vertical quilting. It doesn’t fit much, but it makes up for it by looking hella good.

6. Mini Shirley Bag in Clear White

The Mini Shirley Bag in Clear White is one of the bags that first put STAUD on the map. There’s just something so cool about the transparent PVC outer layer.

7. Jackie Bag in Ivy Croc Embossed

The Jackie Bag in Ivy Croc Embossed is definitely STAUD’s most ladylike silhouette, and the green croc and gold hardware only up the luxe factor.

8. Large Soft Moon Bag in Denim Blue

The Large Soft Moon Bag in Denim Blue is the ultimate fall and winter 2020 must-have, not to mention it’s an excellent bag to have in your arsenal for 2021. I can’t get enough of this dreamy blue hue.

9. Kenny Bag in Pistachio Croc Embossed

If you’re really feeling a pop of color, the Kenny Bag in Pistachio Croc Embossed is for you. The petite shape and top-handle silhouette feel playful and fresh, and the color only adds to the whimsy.

10. Louie Bag in Bordeaux

The Louie Bag in Bordeaux is unlike any other handbag STAUD makes, and the drawstring closure and knotted handles give the pillowy texture some serious edge.

11. Rey Bag in French Grey Croc Embossed