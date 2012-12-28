Status Symbols: The “It” Designer Items That Made A Splash in 2012

As 2012 draws to a close, we’ve already touched upon the year’s top runway trends, the best-dressed celebrities and the biggest red-carpet misses, and now we’re officially bidding the year farewell with a look at individual items that made a huge splash in the fashion world this year with editors, street style stars, bloggers … even Kanye West (did we mention these are all women’s items?)

Some of the items were ubiquitous with a capital U (Isabel Marant wedge sneakers, Céline Luggage Totes) and others were a bit more insider baseball (Kenzo’s tiger sweatshirt, Acne’s Lia sweater) but one thing they all had in common: Cool people wore ’em, they were photographed to death, and we all wanted ’em.

Whether they’ll stand the test of time remains to be seen, but you can bet that come 2013, a whole new crop of luxury items will emerge, causing similar gotta-have-it frenzies.

