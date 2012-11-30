Want: A Statement-Making Yellow Mohair Detachable Collar

What: This striking yellow mohair-wool collar by hot up-and-coming Irish designer Simone Rocha.

Why: We’ve been teetering on the fence when it comes the detachable collar trend that’s gained traction during the past year or so, but this seriously unique yellow mohair version officially made us believers.

How: We’d use its slightly out-there appeal to add interest to a modern sort-of suit (black cropped trousers, white crewneck tee and fitted blazer), or really get wild and take it for a spin with a pair of brightly-colored ( fuschia gets our vote) pants and a pair of platforms to give any street-style star a serious run for their money. Either way, the yellow mohair’s sure to make a high-impact (and way-cool) impression.

Simone Rocha Yellow Mohair Collar, $133; at SSense