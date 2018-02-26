StyleCaster
17 Super-Modern Statement Shoes to Wear to Your Wedding

17 Super-Modern Statement Shoes to Wear to Your Wedding

STYLECASTER | Wedding Shoe Shopping Guide
For many women, creating their wedding day look can be equal parts stressful and exciting. With every passing year, weddings become more modern and eclectic—and that goes for the dress code, too. While traditional black-tie affairs are still plenty popular, I also have lots of millennial friends who are passing over the fancy gala for a more laid-back (and often more affordable) experience—meaning they’re as apt to consider wearing a jumpsuit, tea-length skirt, or suit as they are a classic white dress. Although it’s fantastic to have tons of options when it comes to what’s considered “bridal,” it can also make it harder to pick one outfit and feel 100 percent confident about it, since there are a million other choices that would probably be just as cool and chic.

In my case, the word “bridal” has never really resonated. I can swoon over my friends decked out in voluminous white gowns, lacy veils, and sweeping trains, but have trouble picturing myself going with a similar look at my own wedding. For my own dress, I’m lucky to have the chance to collaborate with Katiti Kironde, a fashion designer and former model who also happens to be a dear family friend, who will be making me a more casual white number—one that’s not full-length and fits the breezy Cape Cod beach setting of our nuptials. We plan to sew pieces of my mom’s and grandmother’s wedding dresses into the seams so I’ll carry a piece of tradition within my more modern look.

As for the shoes, while lots of brides want theirs to feel subtle, elegant, or classic, that’s not really my vibe (or, at least, not my priority). The beauty of a tea-length dress is that my shoes will be on full display—and I plan to make the most of that. I want color, embellishment, and unapologetically flamboyant maximalism from the ankles down. “Your shoes are your exclamation point!” says Katiti.

Whether they’re hot pink 5″ stilettos that some might think better suited to a night out on the town or a pair of bejeweled flat slides that ooze whimsy , ahead you’ll find shoes that bring something special to your feet, whether they cost $200 or $2,000. Click through to check out 17 pairs of modern statement shoes for the bride who loves fashion but eschews convention.

STYLECASTER | Wedding shoes for 2018 | Loeffler Randall Dot Wrap Sandals

Loeffler Randall Dot Wrap Sandals, $395 at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Wedding shoes for 2018 | Women's Ophelia Embroidered High Heel Pumps

Women's Ophelia Embroidered High Heel Pumps, $895 at Bloomingdales

STYLECASTER | Wedding shoes for 2018 | Tabitha Simmons Reyner Pumps

Tabitha Simmons Reyner Pumps, $845 at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Wedding shoes for 2018 | Balenciaga Knife Satin Slingback Pumps

Balenciaga Knife Satin Slingback Pumps, $795 at Barney’s

STYLECASTER | Wedding shoes for 2018 | Gedebe Jenny Sandals

Gedebe Jenny Sandals, $414 at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Wedding shoes for 2018 | Laurel Twist Mule

Laurel Twist Mule, $495 at Loeffler Randall

STYLECASTER | Wedding shoes for 2018 | Suede and Jacquard Sandals

Suede and Jacquard Sandals, $990 at Prada

STYLECASTER | Wedding shoes for 2018 | Anouk Concave Block Heel Strappy Sandal with Fringe Straps

Anouk Concave Block Heel Strappy Sandal with Fringe Straps, $200 at Schutz

STYLECASTER | Wedding shoes for 2018 | Bibieda Teal Satin Gathered Detail Pumps

Bibieda Teal Satin Gathered Detail Pumps, $840 at Manilo Blahnik

STYLECASTER | Wedding shoes for 2018 | Ash Sparkle Sandal
Ash Sparkle Sandal

Ash Sparkle Sandal, $168 at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Wedding shoes for 2018 | Giuseppe Zanotti

Blinda Sandal, $895 at Giuseppe Zanotti

STYLECASTER | Wedding shoes for 2018 | Gianvito Rossi Ginger Satin Sandals

Gianvito Rossi Ginger Satin Sandals, $945 at Barney’s

STYLECASTER | Wedding shoes for 2018 | Jeffrey Campbell Krista Slides

Jeffrey Campbell Krista Slides, $150 at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Statement Wedding Shoes

Lori Heel, $350 at Alice + Olivia (pre-order)

STYLECASTER | Wedding shoes for 2018 |

Madelyn Sandal, $1,295 at Giuseppe Zanotti

STYLECASTER | Wedding shoes for 2018 | Barre Jeweled Satin Slip-on Sneaker

Barre Jeweled Satin Slip-on Sneaker, $175 at Badgley Mischka

STYLECASTER | Wedding shoes for 2018 | Tabitha Simmons Toni Leather Sandals

Tabitha Simmons Toni Leather Sandals, $695 at Barney’s

