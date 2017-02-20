Why Statement T-Shirts Were the Breakout Trend of NYFW

The current political climate leaves much to be desired, with heated, divisive debates raging on everything from immigration and reproductive rights to race relations and equal pay. Though fashion may not be the first industry that comes to mind when one thinks of a group addressing political and socioeconomic issues, designer, editors, models, and bloggers are sharing their positions loud and clear.

During New York Fashion Week, many achieved this—not surprisingly—with what they wore. The statement T-Shirt trend was spotted both on and off the runway, as many decided to wear their stances on their sleeve—literally.

Prabal Gurung‘s finale featured a parade of models in tees emblazoned with slogans including “Revolution Has No Borders,” and blogger Aimee Song was among a group of street style stars dressed in statement T-Shirts on day five. (Her’s proclaimed “We Will Not Be Silenced.”) Ahead are a few more sightings, which serve as a reminder that fashion is often about far more than just clothes.