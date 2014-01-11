StyleCaster
10 Beyond-Cool Statement Sweatshirts To Rock On Any Occasion (Even Dressy Ones!)

10 Beyond-Cool Statement Sweatshirts To Rock On Any Occasion (Even Dressy Ones!)

Sarah Barnes
10 Beyond-Cool Statement Sweatshirts To Rock On Any Occasion (Even Dressy Ones!)
Jenna Lyons, the creative director and style icon behind J. Crew, has a uncanny knack for mixing feminine “fancy” items like sequin pants, satin floral trousers, and glittery statement jewelry with broken-in basics (chambray shirts, striped tees, crewneck sweatshirts.) She’s perfected the mismatched layered look and is constantly reminding us that when it comes to fashion, there are no rules.

At Monday’s season-three premiere of HBO’s “Girls,” Lyons walked the red carpet in a pair of satin trousers, strappy metallic stilettos, and an Acne statement sweatshirt. Yes, a sweatshirt. A look that proves the comfy staple can be dressed up and worn to even the fanciest of events

Click through to shop our favorite slogan sweatshirts inspired by Jenna’s Lyons red carpet look.

HBO Hosts the World Premiere of Season Three of Girls

Photo: NY Mag

Acne Magnetic Sweatshirt, $190; at Acne Studios

Bien Fait Sweatshirt, $75, Madewell

Cropped Sweatshirt with Fridays Print, $36.30, ASOS

Feline Sweatshirt, $105, Brian Lichtenberg

Nerdy By Nature Sweatshirt, $22.80, Forever 21

Hello Red Champ Pullover, $50, Hello Merch

Never Again Sequined Cotton Sweatshirt, $150, LuLu & Co.

Romantic Long Sleeve Pullover, $104, ShopBop

I Never Finish Anyth Baggy Beach Jumper, $108, Wildfox

New York Sweatshirt, $39, Urban Outfitters

