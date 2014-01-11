10 Beyond-Cool Statement Sweatshirts To Rock On Any Occasion (Even Dressy Ones!)

Jenna Lyons, the creative director and style icon behind J. Crew, has a uncanny knack for mixing feminine “fancy” items like sequin pants, satin floral trousers, and glittery statement jewelry with broken-in basics (chambray shirts, striped tees, crewneck sweatshirts.) She’s perfected the mismatched layered look and is constantly reminding us that when it comes to fashion, there are no rules.

At Monday’s season-three premiere of HBO’s “Girls,” Lyons walked the red carpet in a pair of satin trousers, strappy metallic stilettos, and an Acne statement sweatshirt. Yes, a sweatshirt. A look that proves the comfy staple can be dressed up and worn to even the fanciest of events

