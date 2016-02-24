StyleCaster
Share

How to Pull Off Statement Sleeves Like a Street-Style Star

What's hot
StyleCaster

How to Pull Off Statement Sleeves Like a Street-Style Star

Kristen Bousquet
by
How to Pull Off Statement Sleeves Like a Street-Style Star
18 Start slideshow

Wide-legged jeans were pretty much everywhere in 2015, and as much as we’re still fans of the leg-lengthening style, we’re ready to graduate to a newer, more elevated type of volume: super-flared sleeves.

Characterized by a fitted top with distinct volume starting below the elbow or wrist, the style is clearly inspired by the 1970s trend that dominated both Spring and Fall 2015 runways, but can be more minimalist if you’d prefer not to go for a print.

Plus, unlike so many other trends that come into the spotlight via street style (ahem, the skirts over pants), this one’s comfortable and easy to wear.

Here are 25 outfits that all feature statement sleeves and a few options we’re loving right now.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 18
Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Street Smith

Photo: The Thrift Edition

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: The Fashion Medley

Photo: Street Smith

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Cruel Kid

Photo: Vanilla and Velvet

Photo: Sarah Styles Seattle

Photo: Mia Mia Mine

Photo: Miss Madeline Rose

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Photo: A Keene Sense of Style

Photo: Thrifts and Threads

Photo: Pazhalabirodriguez

Photo: A Constellation

Photo: Black Faun

Next slideshow starts in 10s

25 Gucci Looks to Drool Over All Damn Day

25 Gucci Looks to Drool Over All Damn Day
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share