43 Adorable Pairs of Statement Shoes to Wear This Valentine’s Day

You’ve got the dress. You’ve got the date. You’ve got the dinner reservation. Your Valentine’s Day plans are fully in tact—save one thing: You haven’t quite figured out how you want to accessorize your ensemble. Specifically, you haven’t decided what statement shoes you’ll wear this Valentine’s Day.

This qualm may seem a silly one; shoes are a fairly frivolous affair—why fret over something so trivial? But anyone who’s spent more than a moment considering what they’ll wear on a given day knows how vital shoes are to an entire get-up—how carefully curated statement shoes should be to maximize the impact of an ensemble without overshadowing any piece of the sartorial puzzle.

A good pair of statement shoes stands out, sure, but it doesn’t steal the show; it works in tandem with every other item you have on, leaving you the ultimate star of the show. And since February 14 is recognized by many as ~the sexiest day of the year~, getting your Valentine’s Day statement shoe game in order weeks in advance isn’t premature—it’s simply rational.

Rachel Comey Spritz Heels, $369.95 at Anthropologie

There is no pair of shoes that screams Valentine’s Day more than these delightfully striped heels.



Sam Edelman Roya Boot, $175 at Revolve

Embellished white booties that don’t feel too edgy? The perfect complement to any Valentine’s Day dress.

Tabitha Simmons Aida Mule, $645 at Shopbop

I mean, they’re bright red shoes with bows on them—need I say more?

Frankie Heel, $390 at Free People

Dreamy but not delicate, these Mary Janes offer the perfect blend of style and romance.

History Heeled Sandals, $21.50 at ASOS

Satin salmon sandals—try saying that one three times fast.

Katcher Heeled Over-the-Knee Boots, $23.50 at ASOS

Because over-the-knee velvet boots are always a good idea.

Alice + Olivia Mareist Mule, $395 at Revolve

It’s as if Alice + Olivia designed this mule with Valentine’s Day in mind.

Rocky Glitter Block Heel Sandals, $85 at Topshop

Look, it’s your Valentine’s Day—you can absolutely show up in chunky glitter heels if you want to.

Polly Plume Kiki Bow Mules, $344 at Shopbop

So adorable you’ll be looking for excuses to wear them for weeks to come.

Public Desire Drank Clear Pumps, $49 at ASOS

The modern-day equivalent of Cinderella’s glass slipper.

Loeffler Randall Penny Knotted Heels, $395 at Anthropologie

Plays well with tights.

Metallic Nicola Heel Boot, $178 at Free People

Undoubtedly the coolest—and most retro—to rock a statement heel this V-Day.

Kate Spade New York Daxon Kitten Heel Slingbacks, $198 at Shopbop

I mean, this pair requires literally no justification.

By the Way Crystal Chainmail Bootie, $128 at Shopbop

Nothing pairs better with a sleek LBD like a pair of extra AF crystal chainmail booties.

Badgley Mischka Fae Slingback Pumps, $225 at Shopbop

Because your Valentine’s Day statement shoe doesn’t have to be red or pink.

Veronica Beard Olympia Sandals, $450 at Shopbop

Perfect for parties—and Valentine’s Day dates.

Destiny Cut-Out Shoe Boots, $52 at Topshop

Veritably easy to walk in.

LPA Agsen Bootie, $248 at Revolve

Because sometimes you don’t need metallic textiles or over-the-top embellishments to make a statement. Sometimes you just need a cool AF heel.

Malone Souliers Tasha Sandals, $575 at Shopbop

Two shades of pink in one shoe? We’ll take 20.

Glamorous Buckle Block Heels, $45 at ASOS

Very winter-friendly.

Cecelia New York Neely Mesh Boots, $268 at Anthropologie

In case you wanted to give your statement socks some love, too.

Alexandre Birman Gianny Sandals, $695 at Shopbop

Strange, stylish and sure to keep all eyes on you.

Rebecca Minkoff Capriana Sandal, $158 at Revolve

Quite possibly the prettiest pink you’ve ever laid eyes on.

Ted Baker Pink Velvet Embellished Heeled Pumps, $237 at ASOS

Because the only thing that could make velvet pumps better is pearls.

Farylrobin Alvis Bow-Embellished Ankle Boots, $198 at Anthropologie

Your go-to black booties got a much-deserved glow-up.

Tory Burch Eleanor Sandals, $348 at Shopbop

Bows that feel more bold than dainty.

Elope Pointed Sock Boots, $36 at ASOS

So you can get the Balenciagas-that-look-like-socks look without breaking the bank.

LPA Lex Heel, $188 at Revolve

Simple, timeless and endlessly glamorous.

Rebecca Minkoff Coretta Pointed-Toe Mules, $138 at Shopbop

Stay comfy and make a statement—because those things are far from mutually exclusive.

Kira Heel Boot, $205 at Free People

A sweeter take on the classic block heel bootie.

Riz Strappy Sandals, $75 at Topshop

Hot pink strappy sandals are sure to pair well with anything you decide to wear this Valentine’s Day.

Sparkle and Shine Heel, $168 at Free People

I’ll take those classic block heels with a side of millennial pink glitter, please.

Rebecca Minkoff Graciano Pointed-Toe Mules, $158 at Shopbop

Because you really can’t go wrong with a classic hot pink mule.

Cecelia New York Mirah Boots, $199.95 at Anthropologie

Now that’s a statement shoe.

Headquarters Heeled Sandals, $19 at ASOS

Hell yeah—red leather is totally on the menu.

Love Lock Embellished Ballet Flats, $18 at ASOS

Warning: Wear these, and you might be tempted to stare at your feet all night long.

Vince Camuto Abrianne Bootie, $159 at Revolve

Perfect for Valentine’s Day—and literally any party you’re ever invited to.

Malone Souliers Marguerite Mules, $585 at Shopbop

Transparent details, velvet bows and glitter polka dots—if that trifecta doesn’t sell you, I don’t know what will.

Lost Ink Pink Satin Braid Heeled Sandals, $33.50 at ASOS

Because braided heels are just more fun.

Farylrobin Velvet D’Orsay Flats, $108 at Anthropologie

Simple and undoubtedly comfortable, these flats will keep you feeling cozy—and luxe—all night long.

Openwork Leather Pumps, $69.99 at Zara

In case sweeter details weren’t your style.

Silent D Antiga Boots, $178 at Anthropologie

The sweetest (and most on-theme) to rock 2019’s ruffle trend this V-Day.

Malone Souliers Farrah 100 Mules, $595 at Shopbop

Simultaneously sweet and edgy—what’s not to love?

