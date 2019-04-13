59 Pairs of Statement Shoes That Are Totally Fit for Warmer Weather

Scroll To See More Images

Quick confession: I’m not at all a shoe person. And by that I mean, I keep my footwear rotation relatively pared down. I have spring sneakers, summer sandals, fall boots and even clunkier winter boots. Then, I have a token pair of heeled booties on hand for fancier occasions. But even I can’t resist the unending appeal of statement shoes—especially statement shoes fit for spring. They’re so colorful, so interesting and so damn fun to look at it. My commitment to practicality may preclude me from ever actually buying them, but boy, do I love to window-shop.

Say the phrase “statement shoes,” and visions of over-the-top heels undoubtedly come to mind. And those images are definitely representative of the spring statement shoe landscape—but only part of it. The rest is comprised of spring flats so chic you might suddenly become a flats person, spring sneakers so saturated you might be tempted to wear athleisure more often, spring sandals so chunky you’ll fully reconsider your go-to gladiators and spring flip-flops so cute you’ll realize it’s actually possible for flip-flops to, you know, be cute. The entire array of spring statement shoes on offer right now is nothing short of delightful—and even I, an admitted shoe-apathetic, have found myself tempted to stock up on several pairs of the things.

What’s nice? Spring’s statement shoe situation is varied enough that you’re sure to find something that tickles your fancy. Even if you’re a die-hard minimalist. Even if you’re “not really an accessories person.” Even if you’re one of those people who can’t stand to wear anything but black. I know this to be true, because I’m not at all the target audience for spring statement shoes, and I’ve found myself falling in love with more spring statement shoes than I could ever possibly fit in my closet. Beware, temptation lies ahead; the sartorial ride is wild, but it’s far too fun to pass up.

1. Hanson Clear Block Heel Sandals, $56 at ASOS

The early aughts resurgence isn’t at all advisable. But if it gives us shoes like this, I kind of can’t hate it.

2. Terhi Polkki Fiona Shooties, $318 at Anthropologie

I’m not the kind of person who’d drop $300 on a pair of flats (or “shooties”), but these would look so good with my go-to tee-and-jeans combo that I’m honestly considering it.

3. Twin-Set Feather Embellished Sandals, $206 at Farfetch

Because sandals are more fun when they’re covered in feathers.

4. All Blacked Colorblocked Slides, $149 at Anthropologie

Anthropologie has me feeling more convinced of the statement flat’s appeal than ever before.

5. FILA Disruptor 2 Mono Neon Sneaker, $65 at Urban Outfitters

Because there’s no reason you have to forgo chic style while embracing comfort.

6. Schutz Stone-Embellished Sandals, $195 at Farfetch

A statement shoe fit for any party on your calendar.

7. Flame Strappy Heeled Sandals, $35 at Nasty Gal

Be a walking embodiment of the flame emoji. Because you can.

8. Time Travel Jelly Sandal, $85 at Free People

I wrote jelly sandals off the first time I saw them, but now I’m surprisingly obsessed. (Send help?)

9. Raquel Allegra x Pedro Garcia Kaname Sandal, $395 at Revolve

Quite possibly the chicest rendition of flip-flops I’ve ever seen.

10. Rollie Banana Oxford Loafers, $150 at Anthropologie

Loafers are great. Loafers covered in bananas are better.

11. JAGGAR Crescent Brocade Mule Heel, $148 at Revolve

In case you prefer your mules with a little bit of heel.

12. LPA Botello Flat, $107 at Revolve

Because if you’re wearing black flats in the middle of the most colorful season around, they better have a pom-pom on them.

13. Albano Embellished Sandals, $197 at Farfetch

Maximalism, encapsulated in a single heel.

14. Sam Edelman Roya Boot, $117 at Revolve

Trade your go-to winter black booties for spring-facing, stud-covered white ones.

15. Kelly Jelly Flat, $38 at Free People

More jelly flats, because my newfound jelly shoe obsession apparently knows no bounds.

16. Iridescent Low-Top Sneakers, $34.90 at Forever 21

My roommate takes so much shit for owning these, but honestly, I think they’re great.

17. BC Footwear for You Sandal, $45 at Urban Outfitters

Much more fun than your average slide.

18. Huma Blanco Marina Woven Leather Slides, $310 at Anthropologie

Definitive proof that neutral doesn’t have to mean boring.

19. RAYE x STONE_COLD_FOX Continental Heel, $51 at Revolve

A veritable Barbie shoe, crafted for the new age.

20. Crisscross Vamp Slides, $14.90 at Forever 21

More into these neon slides than I’d like to admit.

21. Snake of That What You Will Calf Boots, $40 at Nasty Gal

Want a snake print that feels spring-appropriate? Render it in lavender, and call it a day.

22. Stud Things Come Cleated Platform Sandals, $30 at Nasty Gal

My go-to warm-weather sandal is usually much more low-key than this, but these are so fun I’m reconsidering the value of subtlety.

23. Bernardo Tara Fringe Sandals, $225 at Anthropologie

The answer to the age-old question: Is it possible for flip-flops to be cute?

24. Iridescent Block Heels, $32 at Forever 21

Cinderella’s glass slipper, made the 2019 way.

25. Faux Leather Low-Top Sneakers, $10.50 at Forever 21

OK, these are beyond badass.

26. Hayward Clear Heeled Mules, $56 at ASOS

In case you want in on the clear accessory trend—without sacrificing color entirely.

27. Senso Sully Sandals, $144 at Farfetch

Basically a deconstructed sneaker—with heels.

28. Albano Embellished Buckle Sandals, $135 at Farfetch

The easiest way to elevate a look without sacrificing comfort.

29. Ryder Mesh Mule Sandals, $80 at Topshop

These are so 2000s, but they’re so delightfully tacky I can’t even hate on them.

30. Vans Sk8-Hi Patchwork Sneaker, $75 at Urban Outfitters

If one thing is clear from this roundup, it’s that rainbow footwear is the move these days.

31. Albano Embellished Open-Toe Pumps, $218 at Farfetch

Every maximalist reading this has already whipped out their credit card.

32. Public Desire Orange Clear Mules, $42 at ASOS

Mules have really never looked better.

33. Dolce Platform Wedge, $178 at Free People

Because wedges don’t just come in plain ol’ tan.

34. Schutz Tosca Heel, $195 at Revolve

Low-key statements are very much on the sartorial menu.

35. Foolish Chunky Flat Sandals, $48 at ASOS

Iridescence and snake prints and chunky AF soles, oh my.

36. Ulla Johnson Clara Sandal, $450 at Revolve

Neutral woven heels, rendered as eye-catchingly as possible.

37. RAYE x House of Harlow 1960 Kitty Heel, $95 at Revolve

Boomerang- (and KiraKira-) approved.

38. Schutz Leather Sandals, $174 at Farfetch

An abstract take on the classic animal print.

39. Lead the Sway Fringe Knee-High Boot, $60 at Nasty Gal

On offer just in time for festival season.

40. Alice + Olivia Harrieta Sandals, $250 at Farfetch

Low-maintenance enough to wear on the daily. Cool enough to chic up your outfit the moment you slip into them.

41. Metallic Nicola Heel Boot, $178 at Free People

In case you’re not willing to part with the winter bootie silhouette just yet.

42. RAYE Coraline Heel, $95 at Revolve

Delicate, but veritably eye-catching.

43. Rocket Dog Rainbow Platform Sandals, $38 at Forever 21

The kind of thing you probably owned in middle school. But let’s be real—you’d probably look cooler in them now.

44. Diesel Wedge Sporty Sandals, $210 at Farfetch

The utility fashion trend has officially made its way to footwear.

45. Albano Three-Tone Sandals, $166 at Farfetch

The ultimate spring party shoe.

46. Strategia Susy Platform Sandals, $234 at Farfetch

Soles that pack a serious punch.

47. Albano Embellished Strap Sandals, $197 at Farfetch

For the person who wants clear heels—but not, like, too clear heels.

48. Camille Kitten Heel, $220 at Free People

Statement shoes fit for the workplace, because you deserve to be extra full-time, baby.

49. Schutz Leopard Print Block Heel Sandals, $179 at Farfetch

Block heels are literally always a good idea.

50. Jeffrey Campbell Oak Sandal, $125 at Revolve

There’s a lot going on with these shoes, but I’m here for all of it.

51. Paloma Barcelo Aiko Platform Sandal, $166 at Farfetch

It was only a matter of time before slides got the platform treatment.

52. Tahiti Beaded Sandal, $128 at Free People

Not your average sandal. Not your average sandal at all.

53. Alice + Olivia Leeda Mules, $350 at Revolve

Leave it to Alice + Olivia to craft the organic mule of my wildest dreams.

54. Camper Misia Flatform Sandals, $170 at Farfetch

Wear a go-to comfy bar shoe that’s as vibrant as you are.

55. Via Roma 15 Fur Strap Sandals, $208 at Farfetch

Be the fashion fairytale you wish to see in the world.

56. Camper Touch Strap Sandals, $152 at Farfetch

Equal parts cute and comfy. And low-key enough to pair with your favorite leggings (which, really, cannot be discounted).

57. Hamptons Bound Platform, $178 at Free People

A sandal that combines 2019’s favorite print with 2019’s favorite shoe style.

58. San Juan Huarache Sandal, $78 at Free People

Who said your day-to-day sandal had to be plain?

59. Schutz Coral Leather Sandals, $195 at Farfetch

Strappy sandals that won’t come flying off your feet the moment you hit the dance floor. (Anybody know what I’m talking about? No? Just me?)

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.