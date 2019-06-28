Statement Shoes Sure to Elevate Any Fourth of July Ensemble

Scroll To See More Images

Here at StyleCaster, we love an excuse to shop statement shoes of any kind. Got a party coming up? A friend’s wedding? An outdoor barbecue? Another day at the office? All of these are perfect occasions for statement-making footwear of any kind. And if these fit the bill, national holidays definitely do. So if you’ve found yourself off-handedly wondering whether or not you should buy (or at least peruse) statement shoes for the Fourth of July, we’re here to tell you that you should. You definitely should. Your closet deserves it, you feet deserve it, you deserve it.

Weirdly intense takes on extremely trivial things aside, the Fourth of July is, surprisingly, kind of a BFD fashion holiday. People take to Instagram in droves to post red-white-and-blue OOTDs, red-white-and-blue flatlays and snaps of red-white-and-blue food porn. Stars and stripes are more abundant on social media than they are during any other time of year—and honestly, glimpses of our flag might be, too. It’s definitely a little strange that a holiday intended to commemorate the signing of a governmental document has turned into such a sartorial spectacle, but hey—if Americans love to do anything, it’s putting on a commodified show. (No shade here—this is a shopping guide.)

All this is to say that the Fourth of July is definitely a reasonable occasion to stock up on statement shoes—so long as those shoes are red, white and/or blue, obviously. So treat your feet to a little patriotism in the most capitalist way possible—America wouldn’t expect anything less.

1. Bernardo Tara Fringe Sandals, $225 at Anthropologie

Flip-flops have never looked as incredibly cute as they do here.

2. Vans Corduroy Slip-On Sneaker, $39.99 at Urban Outfitters

White is perhaps the most underrated of America’s three colors—don’t sleep on it.

3. Bill Blass Padget Leather Sandal Slides, $99.95 at Anthropologie

The red-white-and-blue stripe along the sole goes a long way, here.

4. Cult Gaia TBC Caged Sandals, $394 at Farfetch

Forget basket bags—basket heels are the thing, now.

5. Sofia Knotted Kitten Heel, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Kitten heels you can rely on to get you through any party on your summer calendar.

6. All Black Oxford Loafers, $99.95 at Anthropologie

We love a good pair of loafers, and these are sleeker than most.

7. Stud Things Come Cleated Platform Sandals, $24 at Nasty Gal

Platform sandals are having a moment—leaving you with a veritable plethora of ways to elevate your look without sacrificing comfort.

8. Classic Platform Slip-On Sneaker, $55 at Free People

Buy both pairs, and wear one of each on the Fourth of July.

9. Strappy Heeled Leather Sandals, $69.90 at Zara

We’re gonna let metallics slide into the palette, because we’re not sure how else to depict the shininess of fireworks.

10. Birkenstock Gizeh Eva Sandals, $40 at Anthropologie

Comfy enough to accompany you on your low-key, lounging-by-the-pool journey.

11. Stella McCartney Elyse Sandals, $321 at Farfetch

All three colors in a single statement shoe? Yes. Please.

12. Foxx Premium Chunk Rope Sandals, $64 at ASOS

Simultaneously earthy and nautical—we’re here for it.

13. Greta Clog, $99 at Free People

A great go-to for outdoor weddings and backyard barbecues, alike.

14. Aquazurra Stripe Flat Leather Pumps, $527.81 at Farfetch

A patriotic flat you could definitely sport to the office.

15. Courtney Sneaker, $90 at Free People

Part sneaker, part boot—all cute.

16. Strategia Woven Open-Toe Sandals, $301 at Farfetch

The statement straps on these shiny sandals are too cute to pass up.

17. Intentionally Blank Sharpy Heel, $178 at Urban Outfitters

As fit for the office as they are for a summer party.

18. Wide-Fit Taylor Flatform Sandals, $40 at ASOS

Because your going-out rotation deserves a red-white-or-blue statement shoe, too.

19. Alexandre Birman Clarita Sandals, $410 at Farfetch

Bows are basically always a good idea.

20. Danna Two-Part Sandal, $52 at Topshop

Sure to elevate your look—in more ways than one.

21. Lanie Thong Sandal, $128 at Free People

Flip-flop heels are having a moment—just in time for your next poolside bash.

22. Strappy Heeled Shoes, $69.90 at Zara

Sleek.

23. Original Universal Teva Sandal, $50 at Free People

Don’t look too closely, and you might confuse the pattern with Fourth of July fireworks.

24. Tory Burch Emmy Pearl Sandals, $288 at Farfetch

They’re heels lined with pearls—need we really say more?

25. Superdry Pool Sliders, $25 at ASOS

Slides crafted with poolside days in mind.

26. Gabby Block Heel, $128 at Free People

Go-to block heels fit for any occasion—the Fourth of July, included.

27. Natural Colored Shell Heeled Mules, $89.90 at Zara

Our collective obsession with seashell details has moved into footwear—and has, by extension, blessed us all with the perfect pair of slightly dressy beach shoes.

28. Fin Cross-Strap Rope Sliders, $56 at ASOS

Anything with red and blue in it gets an emphatic Fourth of July yes from us.

29. Albano Block Heel Sandals, $167 at Farfetch

A block heel-ankle boot hybrid.

30. Strappy Mid-Height Heeled Sandals, $59.90 at Zara

Fourth of July statement shoes, done the aughts-inspired way.

31. Gia Couture Bandana Pumps, $257 at Farfetch

Slip into these and throw on your favorite red bandana, and you’ll be set.

32. Time Travel Jelly Sandal, $85 at Free People

Three words: Bedazzled. Jelly. Sandals.

33. Raja Strap Mid Sandals, $115 at Topshop

When in doubt, snag a pair of strappy red sandals. They’re basically a no-fail statement-maker.

34. Aldo Ruryan Leather Espadrille Sandals, $98 at ASOS

A classic with enough of a statement-making sole to make the cut.

35. Lola Cruz Celeste Sandals, $209 at Farfetch

Why forego animal prints if you don’t have to?

36. Rosie Ruffle Heel, $128 at Free People

Block heels that take full advantage of summer’s ruffle trend.

37. Free Spirit Embellished Slides, $40 at ASOS

Embellished slides are all kinds of fun.

38. Jaggar Tortoise Heel, $148 at Revolve

For the person who can’t bear to part with tortoiseshell—not even for 24 hours.

39. Indio Carabiner Slide Rope Teva, $180 at Free People

Red? Check. White? Check. Blue? Check. And they look pretty damn comfy, too!

40. Baja Flatform Sandal, $49.95 at Free People

These bedazzled flatforms are sure to render you the most extra pool- or beach-goer this Fourth of July.

41. Heyward Clear Block Heel Mule, $56 at ASOS

Clear is basically white—right?

42. Mai Tai Leather Brogues, $56 at ASOS

More loafers, because like we said—we love them.

43. River Island Heeled Mules, $54 at ASOS

Because any shoe is better when adorned with massive sequins.

44. Reike Nen White Strappy Leather Sandals, $230 at Farfetch

Proof statement-making doesn’t have to mean saturated.

45. Woven Platform Wedges, $69.90 at Zara

Wear these, and you’ll be sure to turn heads anywhere you go.

46. Camille Kitten Heel, $69.95 at Free People

Kitten heels that meet all three color criteria—and that get brownie points for having star-shaped studs, too.

47. New Look Jelly Flat Sandals, $21 at ASOS

If jelly sandals are wrong, we don’t want to be right.

48. Fadey Chunky Jelly Flat Sandals, $23 at ASOS

Comfy, cute and on-theme. Really, what more could you ask for?

49. Laurence Dacade Tara Mules, $295 at Farfetch

For the shopper whose love of America is so intense they feel inspired to wear hearts all day long.

50. Classic DX Slip-On Sneaker, $80 at Free People

Throw these on with a white tee and blue jeans, and you are set.

51. Paloma Barcelo Celia Sandals, $204 at Farfetch

Just be sure the rest of your look is adequately patriotic.

52. Cassie Platform Wedge, $99.95 at Free People

A classic wedge, made edgy-contemporary.

53. Sphere Slingback Ball Heels, $56 at ASOS

Business in the front, party in the back. (And you definitely won’t be at risk of puncturing someone’s yard and sinking down into it. Stilettos, we’re looking at you,)

54. On a Boat Espadrille, $39.95 at Free People

We wouldn’t be surprised to learn these were designed with the Fourth of July in mind.

55. Geometric Heeled Vinyl Sandals, $49.90 at Zara

Again, clear is basically white, so.

56. The Seller Spike-Strap Slingback Sandals, $173 at Farfetch

Not your average strappy block heel.

57. Jimmy Choo Silver Glitter Mules, $500 at Farfetch

Shoes the simply want to help you sparkle under the light of the firework-dotted night sky.

